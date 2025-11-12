Castings (LON:CGS) Posts Earnings Results

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Castings had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Castings Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of CGS traded up GBX 12.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 246.36. 81,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,349. The company has a market cap of £107.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.60. Castings has a 1 year low of GBX 224 and a 1 year high of GBX 332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 268.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 price target on shares of Castings in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 337.50.

Insider Activity

In other Castings news, insider Steve Mant acquired 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 254 per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.50. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

