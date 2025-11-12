Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Arista Networks worth $2,606,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after buying an additional 372,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.