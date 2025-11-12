National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Buys 10,700 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corps Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2%
COST stock opened at $913.86 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $871.71 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $937.07 and its 200 day moving average is $967.78. The company has a market capitalization of $405.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,063.88.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total value of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,343.68. This represents a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,100. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,175. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
