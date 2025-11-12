Tobam Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Tobam lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average is $120.95.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

