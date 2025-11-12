Maple Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.7% in the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 17,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Tobam raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

