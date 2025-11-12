Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 3,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,780. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $118,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

