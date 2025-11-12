Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $14.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.