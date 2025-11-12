Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NAD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 371,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,107. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
