Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 371,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,107. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

