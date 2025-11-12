BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 40,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

