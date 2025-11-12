Leerink Partnrs Has Strong Estimate for LLY FY2027 Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn $40.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $38.91. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of LLY traded up $22.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,011.53. 1,168,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $809.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $776.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,019.98. The stock has a market cap of $956.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

