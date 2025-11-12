National Pension Service Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,499,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,117 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $302,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 20.2% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 40,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.3% in the second quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Trading Up 4.5%

PFE opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.