Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 275.47% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Rumble Trading Down 1.9%
NASDAQ:RUM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 868,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,470. Rumble has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rumble by 136.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 121,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rumble by 694.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 134,087 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Rumble by 305.5% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the second quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
