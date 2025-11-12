Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.
Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance
Shares of TSE WPRT traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.50. 9,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$7.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$43.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42.
