Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE WPRT traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.50. 9,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$7.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$43.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance, low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. The company segment includes Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the OEM segment.

