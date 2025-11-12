Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,091 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 49,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 209.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

