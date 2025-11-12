Renasant Bank Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Renasant Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 217.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

