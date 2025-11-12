Head to Head Contrast: Alpha Modus (AMOD) and The Competition

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alpha Modus to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Modus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alpha Modus alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus N/A $4.10 million -5.47 Alpha Modus Competitors $42.00 million -$18.54 million 93.74

Alpha Modus’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Modus. Alpha Modus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpha Modus has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus’ rivals have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Modus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alpha Modus Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 89.91%. Given Alpha Modus’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Modus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Modus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus N/A -3.59% 84.11% Alpha Modus Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

Alpha Modus rivals beat Alpha Modus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Modus

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Modus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Modus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.