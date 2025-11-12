Head to Head Analysis: Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) & Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) and Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and Kalaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals 1 0 5 0 2.67 Kalaris Therapeutics 1 1 2 1 2.60

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.47%. Kalaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 138.59%. Given Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kalaris Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

99.4% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Kalaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Kalaris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kalaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and Kalaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals -337.93% -63.80% -50.72% Kalaris Therapeutics N/A -81.02% -65.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and Kalaris Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals $42.34 million 22.35 -$130.87 million ($2.99) -3.82 Kalaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.77 million ($4.05) -1.19

Kalaris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kalaris Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals beats Kalaris Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. Its lead product candidate is EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with Durasert E which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR), and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company's pipeline programs also include EYP-2301, a promising TIE-2 agonist formulated in Durasert E to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Kalaris Therapeutics

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

