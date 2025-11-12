AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $83.2280, with a volume of 1144920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $76.00 price objective on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.