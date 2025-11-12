Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 959,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 581,021 shares.The stock last traded at $13.4990 and had previously closed at $12.48.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.41%. Gilat Satellite Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Gilat Satellite Networks from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 383.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Up 6.7%
The company has a market capitalization of $761.78 million, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.
