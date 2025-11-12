Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $16.39. Primo Brands shares last traded at $15.8520, with a volume of 5,850,970 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Michael John Cramer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $78,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,396.26. The trade was a 39.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Hass acquired 15,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $249,946.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,143.95. The trade was a 32.58% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Primo Brands from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Primo Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Primo Brands Stock Up 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Primo Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Brands by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,704,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,327 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 290.2% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 19,602,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Primo Brands by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,089,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,551,000 after acquiring an additional 971,939 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Primo Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,019,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,912 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Primo Brands by 2,486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,867,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.