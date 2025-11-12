Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $218.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 135.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.05.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

