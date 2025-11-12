Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 2,318 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 121.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3%

BAC stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $391.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.