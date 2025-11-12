DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. DocGo had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. DocGo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

DocGo Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 134,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,035. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Get DocGo alerts:

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of DocGo by 122.6% during the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DCGO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DocGo

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.