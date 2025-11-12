McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $13.32. McGraw Hill shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 509,014 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.05. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McGraw Hill has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Get McGraw Hill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MH. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

Institutional Trading of McGraw Hill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

McGraw Hill Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85.

McGraw Hill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGraw Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGraw Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.