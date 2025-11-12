Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Etsy stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,134. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

