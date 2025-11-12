Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $74.60 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 971.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,848 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $74,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 898,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,504,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $548,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,421,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,065,000 after purchasing an additional 238,775 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,749,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research upped their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.54.

Shares of LRCX opened at $159.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

