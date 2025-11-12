Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hannover Ruck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Hannover Ruck from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Hannover Ruck Stock Performance
Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Hannover Ruck had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Ruck will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hannover Ruck
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
