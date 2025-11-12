Wells Fargo & Company Boosts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $83.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AIG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.08. 443,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,461. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. American International Group has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 146.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

