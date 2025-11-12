Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

KBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Kayne Anderson BDC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,050. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 46.55% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 205.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

