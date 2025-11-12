Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 261,481 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 532.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,481 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $85,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.06.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $278.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.56 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.60.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

