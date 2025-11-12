Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $159.18 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $167.15. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

