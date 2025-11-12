Zacks Research Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Strong-Buy”

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Vale from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $11.50 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Vale to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,600,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 98.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

