Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Price Target to $11.00

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Venture Global Stock Performance

NYSE:VG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 2,970,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,020. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Global

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $6,845,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $20,561,011. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Venture Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Venture Global by 161.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global during the second quarter worth $45,000.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

