Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Medtronic worth $2,448,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 632,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after buying an additional 79,052 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,072,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after acquiring an additional 554,582 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 307,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

