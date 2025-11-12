Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 723,459 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,459 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $2,132,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after buying an additional 17,750,938 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,598 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,898,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,051,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

