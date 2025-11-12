Tobam Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Tobam decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,306,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,308,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,742,000 after buying an additional 74,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 4.8%

MRK opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

