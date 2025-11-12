Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Coya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 57,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COYA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

