Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36), Zacks reports. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,645.01% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5%

APRE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 3,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

