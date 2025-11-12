Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $1.65 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Waste Management from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.79.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

