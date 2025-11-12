Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.86), Zacks reports. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,056. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

