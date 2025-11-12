Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Aviva PLC raised its position in Walmart by 16.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after purchasing an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Night Squared LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

