1,147 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.08 and its 200-day moving average is $210.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.