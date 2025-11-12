Wedbush Estimates Maplebear’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maplebear in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt forecasts that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s FY2028 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

CART has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Maplebear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ CART traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.76 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, Director Fidji Simo sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 569,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,680. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,268.55. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maplebear by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,777,000 after acquiring an additional 546,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,559 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 10.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,226,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,505,000 after purchasing an additional 482,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maplebear by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,101,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Maplebear by 93.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,961,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,261,000 after buying an additional 1,911,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

