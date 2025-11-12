Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) recently:

11/5/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Solid Biosciences was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2025 – Solid Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2025 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/13/2025 – Solid Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

