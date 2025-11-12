TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 424,542 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,542 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up 1.4% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Robinhood Markets worth $96,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $104,797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. The trade was a 21.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,715,742 shares of company stock valued at $574,788,553 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

