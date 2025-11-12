Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $323,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,721.3% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,825,699. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $586.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The stock has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

