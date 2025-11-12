Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

