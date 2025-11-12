Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

