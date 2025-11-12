Kelleher Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 211.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,528 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 566,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.