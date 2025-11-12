Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,976 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 553,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 20.8%

Shares of EFG opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

